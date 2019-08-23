South Africa: Safa Launch Women's National League

Photo: Nathan Rogers/Unsplash
(File photo)
22 August 2019
South African Football Association

The South African Football Association (SAFA) launched the long awaited SAFA Women's National League on Thursday afternoon ahead of kick-off this weekend which will coincide with the celebration of Women's Month.

The first matches will be played at Nike Centre in Pimville, Soweto on Saturday, 24 August with the other matches scheduled at the same venue on Sunday, 25 August 2019.

Bloemfontein Celtic sets the ball rolling when they take on University of Western Cape on Saturday at 10h00 with Durban Ladies taking on Tsunami Queens at 12h30.

Coal City Wizards face the University of Johannesburg in the third match at 15h30 to round off the day's proceedings.

Golden Ladies will play Thunderbirds Ladies at 10h00 in the first match of Sunday's (25 August 2019) programme. First Touch Academy will be looking to impress in their first match against Tshwane University of Technology at 12h30 and the match between Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies and Richmond Ladies will round off the weekend's matches at 15h30.

The SAFA Women's National League launch was attended by among others SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan, Vice-President, Ria Ledwaba, Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, CAF Women's Football member, Jacqueline Gertze, Ivor Hoff from Gauteng MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture's office and La Liga representative, Pedro Malabia.

Entry to the Nike Centre where the matches will take place, is free of charge.

