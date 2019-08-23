Tanzania: Tundu Lissu's Sedition Case Adjourned to September 23

The sedition case against Tanzanian firebrand politician Tundu Lissu has been adjourned following his absence.

The former Singida East legislator is recovering in a Belgian hospital after escaping an assassination attempt outside his Dodoma home in 2017.

State attorney Sylivia Mitando on Thursday asked Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam to postpone hearing as Mr Lissu was not in the country.

Following the request, senior resident magistrate Thomas Simba fixed September 23 as the new date for hearing.

Lissu and three others face five charges including sedition for violating the Newspaper Act of 2002.

The co-accused are editors of local publication Mawio Simon Mkina and Jabir Idrisa, and director of Jamana Printers Ismael Mehboob.

It is alleged that between January 12 and 14, 2016 in Dar es Salaam, the four published an article in Mawio with the headline "Violence coming to Zanzibar".

In the second count, it was alleged that in January 14, 2016, at Jamana Printers building, the accused published the story to incite hatred among Zanzibaris.

Lissu was last month stripped of his MP's seat by the parliamentary Speaker for absenteeism.