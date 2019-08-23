Kenya: Jesse Were Recalled to Harambee Stars

Newly appointed Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has recalled Jesse Were for the international friendly at home to Uganda on September 8.

That said, there is no space for Zambia-based trio Musa Mohammed, David 'Calabar' Owino and Anthony Akumu in this squad which is preparing to face Egypt and Togo in the opening matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers come November.

The injured defensive duo of Brian Mandela and Philemon Otieno is also missing in action and Kimanzi has instead handed chances to Mike Kibwage, Nicholas Meja and Samuel Olwande who all ply their trade in the Kenyan Premier League.

Were's recall suggests Kimanzi did not particularly agree with Sebastien Migne's decision to consistently overlook the free-scoring Zesco United striker. Kimanzi worked with Were while at Tusker in the 2015 season where the forward won the Golden Boot after scoring 22 goals.

"We have done some positive work with (former coach) Sebastien (Migne) to develop the team and we qualified for the (2019) Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15-years. Our plan is to continue this development and qualify for the next edition of the tournament," said Kimanzi during his unveiling.

Cliff Nyakeya, Moses Mudavadi , Boniface Muchiri, and Kenneth Muguna are the other newcomers in this squad which also consists veterans Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Patrick Matasi, Ayub Timbe, and Johanna Omollo.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans SC, Tanzania)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu ( Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage (KCB FC, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Wazito FC, Kenya), Abud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden) Nicholas Meja (Bandari, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs FC, England), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks FC, Kenya), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas FC, Spain), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe FC, China), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz FC), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards SC)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol FC, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka FC, Kenya)