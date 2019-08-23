Tanzanian Envoys Commend President Magufuli's Efforts On Projects

22 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Envoys representing Tanzania in various countries abroad have commended President John Pombe Magufuli's government for implementing strategic projects, which are financed by local funding.

A total of Tanzanians 43 ambassadors and high commissioners from around the world who have been in Tanzania since August 13 this year met with the President at the State House on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A statement issued by director of communication at the State House GersonMsigwa said the envoys visited strategic projects including 2,115 Megawatt Rufiji Hydro power project, the Standard Gauge Railways (SGR), terminal three of the Julius Nyerere International Airport, Ubungo Interchange, Salender bridge and liquefied petroleum Gas storage facility at the Dar es Salaam port.

In Zanzibar, envoys visited the Michenzani Shopping mall, Terminal three of Abeid Karume International Airport, Fumba modern housing project, Oil and gas jet at Manga Pwani area and the construction of Bububu-Mkokotoni road.

Speaking during the tour, envoys said the implementation of the project and the government commitment to improve social services will enable it to achieve the targeted middle income status by 2025.

They also congratulated Dr Mafuguli for acquiring chairmanship of Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) for the next one year and the successful hosting the 39th regional heads of State and Government summit which ended on August 18 in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the meeting, President Magufuli congratulated the envoys for good work of promoting economic diplomacy, while considering national interests.

"I want you to bring us development projects and it should reach a time when an ambassador or high commissioner to think what to bring back home, through seeking investors who will bring projects that are vital for the economy," he said.

He added: I want you to be very aggressive and when you see someone is letting you down, just write to me and he/she will let himself/herself down.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

