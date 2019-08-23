Nigeria: Tribunal Dismisses HDP's Petition Challenging Buhari's Election

Photo: Vanguard
(file photo).
23 August 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kinle Olasanmi

Abuja — The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) challenging the conduct of the February 23 presidential election which returned President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

Shortly after the election, the presidential candidate of the HDP, Chief Ambrose Owuru, and his party, filed their petition seeking the nullification of President Buhari's election on grounds that the conduct of the election on February 23 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was illegal, null and void.

They also asked the five-man panel to declare them winner of the presidential poll having been elected president by 50 million Nigerians through a referendum conducted on February 16, 2019.

But delivering judgment yesterday, the tribunal in a unanimous decision held that the petition which was based on a purported referendum held on February 16, 2019 was outside the jurisdiction of the tribunal, whose duty is to determine whether a person was validly elected into office or not.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba, who delivered the lead judgment said the petition which on the other hand challenged the postponment of the presidential election earlier scheduled for February 16 to February 23 was at best a pre-election matter and ought to be presented at a Federal or State High Court and not the tribunal.

Justice Garba further held that the suit was liable to be dismissed on grounds that being a pre-election matter it was also filed outside the 14 days provided by the law.

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Atiku Loses Bid to Challenge Buhari's Presidency
U.S. Travel Ban Shows Presidential Election Was Rigged - Atiku
Tribunal Hears That Atiku Won In President Buhari's Home State
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.