South Africa: Captain America, Thor and More Coming to South Africa

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Calling all Marvel fans! Assemble for the live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki's hands in this spectacular arena stunt show.

Marvel Universe LIVE! is a live performance, unlike anything fans, have ever seen before. Performing in South Africa only in the Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria from Friday, 24 January through Sunday, 09 February 2020, this epic arena stunt show has become the adventure no one wants to miss.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial manoeuvres, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and large 3D video projection in this completely new thrilling adventure. The floor show is enhanced with strobe lighting, lasers, fire and smoke along with substantial sound effects to set the location and heighten the excitement. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family... LIVE!

SHOW INFORMATION

Venue: Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Dates and times: Friday, 24 January 2020 to Sunday, 09 February 2020

Tuesdays - 17:00

Wednesdays, Thursdays - 19:00

Fridays - 20:00

Saturdays - 11:00, 15:00, 19:00

Sundays - 10:00, 14:00, 18:00

TICKET PRICES:

General public tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 only at Computicket,

Midweek: Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays, 18:00: R195, R295, R395, R495 per person inclusive

Weekend: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 10:00 and 14:00: R295, R395, R495, R595 per person inclusive

Babes in arms and children under 24 months sitting on a parent's lap require a Babes in Arms ticket: R50.

All tickets are available through Computicket.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.