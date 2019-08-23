South Africa: Captain America, Thor and More Coming to South Africa

Cape Town — Calling all Marvel fans! Assemble for the live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki's hands in this spectacular arena stunt show.

Marvel Universe LIVE! is a live performance, unlike anything fans, have ever seen before. Performing in South Africa only in the Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria from Friday, 24 January through Sunday, 09 February 2020, this epic arena stunt show has become the adventure no one wants to miss.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial manoeuvres, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and large 3D video projection in this completely new thrilling adventure. The floor show is enhanced with strobe lighting, lasers, fire and smoke along with substantial sound effects to set the location and heighten the excitement. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family... LIVE!

SHOW INFORMATION

Venue: Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Dates and times: Friday, 24 January 2020 to Sunday, 09 February 2020

Tuesdays - 17:00

Wednesdays, Thursdays - 19:00

Fridays - 20:00

Saturdays - 11:00, 15:00, 19:00

Sundays - 10:00, 14:00, 18:00

TICKET PRICES:

General public tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 only at Computicket,

Midweek: Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays, 18:00: R195, R295, R395, R495 per person inclusive

Weekend: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays 10:00 and 14:00: R295, R395, R495, R595 per person inclusive

Babes in arms and children under 24 months sitting on a parent's lap require a Babes in Arms ticket: R50.

All tickets are available through Computicket.

Source: Channel24