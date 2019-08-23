South Africa: This Bollywood Boyband Is Going to Perform Live in SA, and We're So Excited

Cape Town — South African audiences can catch the magic of India's Fabulous Four when YouTube sensation, SANAM, returns by popular demand for three concerts around the country.

The group - who are popular on YouTube - start their SA tour on 24 August at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, then stop on 28 August at GrandWest Casino, Cape Town and finally end off on 31 August at Suncoast Casino, Durban.

Tickets for SANAM - Live in Concert are now available through Computicket online and retail outlets from R300 per person.

The band rose to fame after composing renditions of classic Bollywood hit songs that they had grown up listening to and uploading them to YouTube. Some of their most viewed clips are performed in a variety of languages such as Hindi, English, Spanish and more.

One of their biggest hits, Main Hoon, was featured in the Hollywood blockbuster, The Amazing Spiderman 2. Their music video for Gulabi Aankhen has a staggering 111 million views alone.

Frontman, Sanam Puri who shares the limelight with Samar Puri (lead guitar, vocals), Venky S (bass) and Keshav Dhanrai (drums) said about the group's rise to fame: "We were never in it for the fame or where this would take us. We wanted a place to share our videos with our friends and the industry and to revive these songs that we had such a special connection to and bridge the gap between these songs and today's generations. We didn't have enough money to hire professional teams to shoot and edit our videos, so we learnt how to do it ourselves."

EVENT DETAILS FOR SANAM'S TOUR OF SA:

Johannesburg -

DATE: 24 August

TIME: 20:00

VENUE: Emperors Palace, Centre Court

Cape Town -

DATE: 28 August

TIME: 20:00

VENUE: GrandWest Casino & Entertainment, Grand Arena

Durban -

DATE: 31 August

TIME: 20:00

VENUE: Suncoast Casino, The Globe

Compiled by Alex Isaacs (Sources: India.com, Computicket).

Source: Channel24