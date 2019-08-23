Nigeria: 17 Die in Kwara Auto Crash

Photo: Pixabay
22 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

An auto-crash on Thursday at Bacita junction, on Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa express way in Kwara, killed 17 people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus and an articulated DAF trunk carrying container.

An eyewitness account revealed that the accident was due to speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles had head-on collision at a bend along the highway.

The source said that while 17 passengers in the bus were killed, two occupants of the articulated vehicle suffered various degrees of injuries.

Udeme Eshiet, the Head of Operations of the Kwara command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the road mishap.

He explained that the DAF container truck was going towards Jebba, in the Kwara North District, while the passengers' bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, from Northern Nigeria when the crash occurred.

The FRSC official told NAN that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of speeding, which led to head-on collision by the two vehicles.

"Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved while driving their vehicles at the time when the crash occurred, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly, and when they eventually met, it resulted in head on collision," he said.

He, however, called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation's highways during rainy season to check avoidable accidents.

According to him, passengers should not hesitate to caution or report any reckless driver to law enforcement agents.

He said the remains of the deceased had been taken to a hospital in Ilorin, with the injured victims for treatment.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.