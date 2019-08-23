Namibia: Rhino Fatally Bumped in Etosha

16 August 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — A rhino was fatally bumped by a vehicle driven by an employee of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET). The incident happened about 10 kilometres from Namutoni on the road leading to King Nehale Gate in Etosha.

"It is alleged the driver of a GRN 30703 Toyota Land Cruiser, Welem Shikongo, was driving from west to east when he hit a passing rhino and it died on the spot. The driver sustained neck injuries and was admitted at the Tsumeb state hospital," stated Oshikoto police regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

Katjiua said the vehicle was severely damaged, while two other occupants who are employees of the Ministry of Safety and Security sustained slight injuries and were discharged after being treated at the same hospital.

MET spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday confirmed the "unfortunate" incident, adding that it could have been the result of speeding in the park, which is not allowed..

"Our staff are the frontliners who should make sure that they observe the speed," he said.

In other matters, the police opened an inquest following the death of a 110-year-old who committed suicide at Omangundu village, Onankali. "It is alleged that the deceased was alone in the hut resting while relatives were busy with domestic chores.

"She was later found by her great-grandchild hanging from the roof of the hut with a rope around her neck," stated the police report.

She was identified as Laura Namwandi. No suicide note was left and the next of kin were informed.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.