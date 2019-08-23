Namibia: Rhino Fatally Bumped in Etosha

Omuthiya — A rhino was fatally bumped by a vehicle driven by an employee of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET). The incident happened about 10 kilometres from Namutoni on the road leading to King Nehale Gate in Etosha.

"It is alleged the driver of a GRN 30703 Toyota Land Cruiser, Welem Shikongo, was driving from west to east when he hit a passing rhino and it died on the spot. The driver sustained neck injuries and was admitted at the Tsumeb state hospital," stated Oshikoto police regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

Katjiua said the vehicle was severely damaged, while two other occupants who are employees of the Ministry of Safety and Security sustained slight injuries and were discharged after being treated at the same hospital.

MET spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday confirmed the "unfortunate" incident, adding that it could have been the result of speeding in the park, which is not allowed..

"Our staff are the frontliners who should make sure that they observe the speed," he said.

In other matters, the police opened an inquest following the death of a 110-year-old who committed suicide at Omangundu village, Onankali. "It is alleged that the deceased was alone in the hut resting while relatives were busy with domestic chores.

"She was later found by her great-grandchild hanging from the roof of the hut with a rope around her neck," stated the police report.

She was identified as Laura Namwandi. No suicide note was left and the next of kin were informed.