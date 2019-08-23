Nigerian University Workers Demand N30 Billion Earned Allowance

23 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

Main entrance to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Nigerian non-academic university workers have demanded N30 billion as payment of their earned allowances from the Nigerian government.

The union lamented that 80 per cent of the money earlier released to the universities was for academic staff which it described as 'discriminatory'.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerian university workers announced a warning strike from Monday, to press the federal government to meet their demands.

The one-week strike holds from August 19 to 23.

While addressing journalists on Thursday, the union accused the government of discriminating against them and giving preferential treatment to the academic staff, ASUU.

"Unless the government meets our demands, the warning strike which ends on Friday may snowball into what we call mother of all strikes," the union said.

The threat of the unions is coming just as the National Universities Commission issued a circular to vice-chancellors of all federal universities on the payment of salaries and arrears of the teachers of university staff schools.

This has been a subject of industrial crisis between the government the unions since 2016.

In its address, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the non-academic unions, Solomon Alfa, said the five-day warning strike embarked upon last Monday to press home their demands has been very successful.

The striking unions include the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU).

Mr Alfa said the money demanded will be used to close the gap created by the discriminatory disbursement of the funds earlier approved for settlement of university workers' earned allowances.

Issues

The union said it also wants the government to re-open the renegotiation with them on the 2009 agreement which he said was "long overdue for renegotiation."

According to Mr Alfa, the unions were protesting the continued discriminatory practice by the government in favour of the academic staff in the "sharing of money meant for payment of earned allowances."

"Consequently, the JAC of SSANU and NASU is demanding the sum of N30 billion from the federal government for payment to the non-teaching staff in order to close the gap it created by the discriminatory allocations."

Mr Alfa said the unions are ready to cooperate with labour minister, Chris Ngige.

Some of the demands of the union include the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/University staff unions' agreements, non-implementation of the December 5, 2016, judgment of the National Industrial Court on University Staff Schools, among others

The union also lamented that the government has not invited it for dialogue since the beginning of the warning strike.

The Strike

The unions had embarked on a nationwide strike on December 4,, 2017 following the failure of the government to address their grievances. That strike was suspended in March 2018.

Mr Ngige had said then that the government would source for N8 billion, within five weeks, to pay the striking workers.

The minister announced this at a resolution reached at a meeting on March 13, 2018.

But the unions during their protest in 2018 said the delay in the payment of the allowances had become a source of discomfort and agitation by members.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.