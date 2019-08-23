Mozambique: No Response From CNE to Our Audit Request

23 August 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
press release By Joseph Hanlon

In response to the huge discrepancy in population data in Gaza, the Public Integrity Centre (CIP, publishers of this Bulletin) on 12 August asked the National Elections Commission (CNE) for access to the registration data base to carry out an audit. So far, there has been no response from the CNE.

The CNE has registered 329,430 more voters than that the population census says there are voting age adults, and both the CNE and National Statistics Institute (INE) defend the credibility of their data. The proposed audit would show if the registration is inflated or if the census was wrong. It would be carried out by an international company with experience in many countries of such audits, and would be paid for by CIP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.