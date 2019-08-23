Mozambique: No Response From CNE to Our Audit Request

press release

In response to the huge discrepancy in population data in Gaza, the Public Integrity Centre (CIP, publishers of this Bulletin) on 12 August asked the National Elections Commission (CNE) for access to the registration data base to carry out an audit. So far, there has been no response from the CNE.

The CNE has registered 329,430 more voters than that the population census says there are voting age adults, and both the CNE and National Statistics Institute (INE) defend the credibility of their data. The proposed audit would show if the registration is inflated or if the census was wrong. It would be carried out by an international company with experience in many countries of such audits, and would be paid for by CIP.