South Africa: Ramaphosa Takes Back the Optics He Lost in the CR17 Saga, One Question At a Time

23 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

A well-prepped President Cyril Ramaphosa made short shrift of opposition leaders' questions about the CR17 palaver, while also affirming the ANC is 'irrevocably committed' to National Health Insurance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday 22 August used his Q&A in the House to reverse the bad optics of the festering CR17 ANC leadership contest donations. It was a classic switcheroo of the platform provided by opposition questions to insist CR17 was "forward-looking" and above board.

The opposition DA and EFF leaders had asked the questions related to the CR17 donation saga - from instituting another commission of inquiry focussed on Bosasa donations, to details about donors at fundraising dinners. According to parliamentary rules, those questions had been submitted some two weeks ago and had been published in the parliamentary papers for days already.

On Thursday afternoon a properly prepped Ramaphosa made short shrift of both. This unfolded with a marked difference in tone and temperament for the respective political party leaders - exasperation for DA leader Mmusi Maimane and giggly camaraderie for EFF leader Julius Malema.

Ramaphosa basically told Maimane his question about another inquiry just on Bosasa was nonsensical, given the terms of reference of the Zondo State Capture commission...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

