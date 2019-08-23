South Africa: Police Calls for Aid to Find Woman Who Went Missing En Route to Fetch Mom At Cape Town Airport

23 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Police in the Western Cape are asking the public for help in locating missing Djamane Manjenje, who was last seen on her way to fetch her mother from Cape Town International Airport on Monday.

The 27-year-old never made it to the airport after leaving her home in Woodstock in the Upper Eastside apartment building, News24 previously reported.

Dessie Recner, director of non-governmental organisation Pink Ladies who issued the missing person report, told News24 on Thursday that there were still no updates on her whereabouts, but said in collaboration with police, the investigation into her disappearance was continuing.

Manjenje is originally from Angola and is described as "light in colour". She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance. She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance.

Police have urged anyone with information about Manjenje to contact Constable Gilbert Khoza at the Woodstock police on 021 443 3117 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.