South Africa: Police Calls for Aid to Find Woman Who Went Missing En Route to Fetch Mom At Cape Town Airport

Police in the Western Cape are asking the public for help in locating missing Djamane Manjenje, who was last seen on her way to fetch her mother from Cape Town International Airport on Monday.

The 27-year-old never made it to the airport after leaving her home in Woodstock in the Upper Eastside apartment building, News24 previously reported.

Dessie Recner, director of non-governmental organisation Pink Ladies who issued the missing person report, told News24 on Thursday that there were still no updates on her whereabouts, but said in collaboration with police, the investigation into her disappearance was continuing.

Manjenje is originally from Angola and is described as "light in colour". She was wearing blue jeans and a black top at the time of her disappearance.

Police have urged anyone with information about Manjenje to contact Constable Gilbert Khoza at the Woodstock police on 021 443 3117 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

News24