Mozambique: Delays Again in Issuing Observer Credentials

23 August 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Our correspondents and all other election observers must have official credentials to gain access to polling stations and vote counts. The law (art 251, lei 2/2019 de 31 de Maio) says credentials must be issued within five days of application. Each province has a different system and few are meeting the targets of the law.

In Nampula and Niassa, provincial elections commissions (CPEs) say that credentials issued for the April-May registration remain valid for the entire electoral process this year. The other nine provinces say their credential were only valid for the registration and observers must apply again.

No province has met the target, but two have come close. In Manica credentials were issued in 8 days and in Maputo Province in 9 days.

In contrast, we submitted our application to Gaza on 27 June and Zambezia on 5 August and have received no reply.

In Cabo Delgado our request was submitted on 27 July the CPE issued 15 credentials two weeks ago, 15 last week, and we still await 23.

In three other provinces credential have been issued, but with delays: Inhambane took 25 days, Sofala 19 days, and Tete 18 days.

