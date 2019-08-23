Mozambique: U.S.$3 Million for Political Parties, but Delayed

Government funding for the 4 presidential candidates and 27 parties and coalitions standing in the 15 October elections will be 180 milliion Meticias ($3 mn), according to CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica. By law the first tranche of the money should have been distributed 21 days before the 30 August start of the campaign, but a cascade of delays caused by negotiations and the need to change electoral laws means that party lists have only just been approved, and the CNE has still not agreed a formula for distribution of the money to the candidates and parties.

Funding delays in previous elections forced smaller parties to delay the start of their campaign, because they need government money to print posters and for other costs.

The money per voter has doubled in Meticais terms since the 2014 election, from MT 7 per voter to MT 14, but remains the same in dollar terms, at $.23 (23 US cents) per voter. (In 2014: $1 = MT 30.69 and now $1 = MT 60.75.)