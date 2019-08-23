South Africa: Mind the Gap - Women's Pay Under the Spotlight As Maryka Holtzhausen Retires From Netball

22 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karien Jonckheere

It's the biggest women's sport in the country. But netball superstar, Maryka Holtzhausen, did it for the love of the game, not for love of money (and there isn't very much of that around).

An illustrious international sporting career has come to an end. Not Hashim Amla or Imran Tahir, whose feats have been regularly lauded in the local and international press, but Maryka Holtzhausen.

For those who don't follow the game of netball (which is the largest women's sport in the country), Holtzhausen has been something of a trailblazer. She played in Protea colours 116 times, after becoming only the second player in SA netball history to pass the century mark. She was captain of the side for many of those and was the first player from the country to be selected to compete in England's professional league, playing one season for Loughborough Lightning and two for the Severn Stars.

Yet very little was made of the talented...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

