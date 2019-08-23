Nigeria: Govt Confirms Arrest of Ekweremadu's Attackers

23 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The federal government has confirmed the arrest of the attackers of the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Ekweremadu was attacked last week by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The attack occurred when the former deputy Senate president was attending the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival as a speaker and special guest of honour at an event organised by the Ndi-Igbo Community in Nuremberg, Germany.

The attack led to the advice by the federal government that dignitaries travelling out of the country should endeavour to bring to the notice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Missions about their impending travel schedules to enable the ministry thoroughly scrutinise the security status of the organisations inviting them for the meeting, and to make adequate preparation.

This, the ministry said was also aimed at taking concrete steps to ensure that the host law enforcement agencies are on hand to guarantee their comprehensive security.

This advice is not to monitor their activities but to ensure their safety.

However, THISDAY gathered that the attackers of Ekweremadu have already been arrested.

When asked if it was true that the police have arrested Ekweremadu's attackers in Germany, the

Spokesperson of the ministry, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, who was out of the country didn't respond to THISDAY message sent to him on WhatsApp.

But another staff of the ministry confirmed the arrest of the attackers.

The ministry had assured Nigerians that the federal government would work with relevant authorities in Germany to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book, to serve as deterrence to others.

