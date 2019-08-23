Zimbabwe: Corruption Is a Scourge to Investors - Mnangagwa

22 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Zimbabwe's high rate of corruption chases away potential investors, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Wednesday.

Mnangagwa was speaking at the launch of the anti-corruption awareness campaign in Mt Pleasant, Harare dubbed "corruption ends with you" with calls on all citizens to serve as "whistle blowers" and help wipe out graft.

According to Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi the awareness campaign will last 15 months and the public will be expected to be actively involved in curbing corruption after receiving relevant and adequate information.

European Union (EU) which poured in £1.8 million into the anti graft project sponsored the event while the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were organisers.

Mnangagwa who has adopted the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra since assuming office in 2017 bemoaned the country's shocking graft levels which he said is bad for business.

"This launch of the anti corruption awareness campaign is therefore a message to stop this filthy and greedy conduct.

"The public is reassured that under the Second Republic, the culture of impunity has ended. I therefore urge all our people to boldly report suspected corruption at every level, across all sectors, without fear or favour," said the Zanu PF leader. "No one is above scrutiny. Even investments get affected as a result of corruption."

Mnangagwa recently caused the arrest of now former Cabinet Minister Priscah Mupfumira and one of his top aides Douglas Tapfuma on charges of corruption. Both are in remand prison awaiting trial.

The President added that investors would not trust a corruption infested economy and country with their monies.

According to Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, Zimbabwe ranks 160 out of 180 polled countries.

The country also scores an awfully low 22 where 100 is very clean and 0 highly corrupt.

"If an investor discovers that Zimbabwe is 160 out of 180 countries people will choose to go to the first hundred and avoid the other eighty, and we will be avoided," Mnangagwa told guests to the launch.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi, EU head of delegation, Timo Olkonnen and eveeral Cabinet Ministers attended the event.

Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Oliver Chidhawu and the capital city's Mayor Herbert Gomba also attended the event as did Attorney General Prince Machaya.

