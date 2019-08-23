Tanzania: Why Harmonize Wants to End His 15-Year Contract With Wasafi

23 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava artiste Harmonize is set to become the second musician to ditch Diamond Platinumz's record label WCB Wasafi.

Harmonize has already handed in a termination request to the WCB management asking to terminate his 15-year contract with the label with immediate effect.

After weeks of speculation about his exit, with rumours that he had a fallout with Diamond that saw him skip two Wasafi Festival Shows this year, WCB manager Sallam SK Mendes on Wednesday came out clean.

Appearing on Block 89 Wasafi Radio program, Sallam revealed that Harmonize had already tabled a letter requesting to leave the label.

"Harmonize kwa sasa hivi ndani ya moyo wake haupo WCB. Harmonize kimakaratasi bado yupo WCB. Harmonize ameshatuma barua ya maombi ya kuvunja mkataba na yuko willing kupitia vipengele vyote vya sheria kuweza kuterminate mkataba wake," Sallam revealed.

CONVENE A MEETING

He added that they were happy with his honest move and would convene a meeting to come up with the modalities of how to go about it before making an official.

But even with Sallam's revelation, many have been left wondering what could have prompted Harmonize to want out of a label that has helped him grow over the years from being a little known musician to a star.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, a former employee with the label who is close to Harmonize, the singer feels he is being used by the label.

"Harmonize is grateful of the opportunities the label has created for him to a point that he has become the second most profitable artiste in the label after Diamond Platinumz. However, in the recent times, he has been investing a lot of his money into his music brand as compared to what was promised by the label. Hence, with all these solo efforts, he doesn't see the need to continue honouring a contract which at the end of the day takes the biggest share because of the terms. In other words, it's a lose-lose situation for him," said the source.

Nairobi News also understands that Harmonize who has been with the label for four years now, signed a 15-year contract with WCB.

With his exit, he will be the second musician to leave after Rich Mavoko who barely completed two years of the 10-year contract he is believed to have signed with the label. At the time of his exit, Mavoko accused the label of exploitation.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.