Nigeria: Amaechi Embarks On Inspection of Lagos-Ibadan Railway

23 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Barely two days after being sworn in as Minister, the Minister of Transportation, Hon Chibuike Amaechi has embarked on an inspection tour of the Lagos Ibadan rail line.

This was revealed in a statement released to the media in Abuja on Thursday by his special assistant on media, Israel Ibeleme.

The Minister in a determined move to ensure the development of robust rail infrastructure in line with President Muhammadu Buhari's vision had made the inspection of the rail project in his first four years in office a monthly routine since its commencement of in 2017.

Recall that during the last inspection tour of the project on the 10th of May, which was two weeks to the beginning of a new democratic dispensation, the Minister announced that the track laying on Lagos Ibadan rail line would be completed by the end of May ahead of its scheduled three years completion date.

The 157km Lagos Ibadan rail project was awarded in 2017 to the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC to the tune of $1.6billion with a three years completion agreement.

Speaking shortly after the inspection of the project in Ibadan, in May, the Minister of Transportation said the laying of the rail tracks had already gotten to 123 kilometres++++

"So remaining 34 to 35km which they can cover in the next three weeks which they confirmed would be completed before the end of May.

Currently, track laying from Iju-Ibadan is 100percent completed, while construction work from Ebutte meta to Apapa is ongoing

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.