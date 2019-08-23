Africa: South African Star Nomzamo Mbatha Bags Lead Role in Coming 2 America

Cape Town — Nomzamo Mbatha is flying the South African flag high.

The popular actress has been cast as one of the leads in the much-anticipated sequel. It is not clear at this point which part she will play but nonetheless she has made South Africa proud.

Deadline has confirmed that the South African actress and U.S. actress Garcelle Beauvais were the latest additions to the cast.

Coming to America was first released in 1988.

Mbatha said: "I'm rendered speechless to be a part of a project of this magnitude, and it being a classic! To God be the glory. It is truly unreal to me. The sacrifices have paid off. The goal was never insurmountable but rather a path of commitment, diligent work and sacrifices by me and my team. "Moving to Los Angeles was a choice of faith, and God has surpassed my wildest dreams. This moment is bigger than me - this moment is for every single girl who doubts herself or just how big her God is. My life is a testament to that. My life says God is bigger than ginormous! "I am grateful, I am humbled, I am honoured to be cast in 'Coming 2 America'."

Nomzamo will be acting alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, who were also a part of the original cast: Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) and Arsenio Hall (Semmi).

In the sequel former Prince Akeem is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy will produce the movie with Kevin Misher and Kenya Barris, reports Deadline.

Many know Mbatha for her role in local soapies Isibaya and Umlilo. She is also a human rights activist. Since 2017, Mbatha has worked in close cooperation with the UN refugee agency as a high profile supporter and advocate for UNHCR's LuQuLuQu campaign, raising awareness for the forcibly displaced in Africa. She was appointed as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in January 2019.

Coming 2 America will be released in December 18, 2020.

Congratulatory messages have been flooding in:

@PhilMphela - Nomzamo Mbatha to star in "Coming 2 America" the sequel to Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit film. Congrats to Nomzamo Mbatha.

@ImSophia_C - When I first heard about it, it was a beautiful surprise. I'm truly happy for you Nomzamo , our very own African sister receiving a breakthrough & blessing of this magnitude. You are so deserving of this opportunity and milestone. May your cup continue to overflow

@makhondlovu - Ummmm excuse me @ NomzamoMbatha ?! You are in Coming 2 America?!?! Yasssss Boo!!!!

@nomoozlie - God is real guys. Well Done Nomzamo

@andy_maqo - NOMZAMO!!! This is amazing