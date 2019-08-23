Angola: Basketball - Angola Face Czech Republic

22 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national senior men's basketball team will play the Four Nations Tournament in Korea on August 24-27, with the Czech Republic.

The event is part of the preparation of the Angolan team for the 2019 China World Cup, to be held as from 31 August to September 15.

On Sunday 25, the game will be with Lithuania, while in the last match, Tuesday (27), Angola face the host team (Korea).

This is the second tournament after the national team played the international Kunshan competition, in which they beat Croatia 93-73 and lost to their counterparts China (62-73) and Puerto Rico (64-66). ).

Angola is part of the World Cup group D, based in the city of Foshan, where they play the first round with Serbia on the 31st of this month, followed by Italy on September 2 and the Philippines two days later.

Coach Will Voigt counts on players like Carlos Morais, Leandro Conceição, Gerson Gonçalves, Valdelício Joaquim, Reggie Moore, Gerson Domingos, Jose Antonio, Eduardo Mingas, Leonel Paulo, Yannick Moreira, Olímpio Cipriano and Hermenegildo Mbunga.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

