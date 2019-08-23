South Africa: Welcome Back, Hanover Street, Goodbye Keizersgracht, As Cape Town City Council Votes for Renaming

23 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

It's official: Keizersgracht in Cape Town will get its old name back: Hanover Street. On Thursday, a resounding 'yes' from city councillors confirmed the renaming - but not without drama as councillors themselves acted 'like kids... throwing a tantrum'.

Florence Jackson, an 84-year-old from Heideveld on the Cape Flats, sat in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday 22 August to hear what she had been waiting for since June: the name of her beloved Hanover Street would be given back to the community of District Six.

Jackson, who grew up on 254 Hanover Street, until she moved to Heideveld with her family, described living in District Six, and particularly, Hanover Street as "inter-mixed and no distinguishing" between those labelled coloured, African and white by the apartheid government. If she and her family had not moved out of Hanover Street, she told Daily Maverick, she "still would have stayed there" and:

"We could walk from District Six to Sea Point. It was very safe there."

Jackson, along with members of the District Six Working Committee, was in attendance at a full sitting of Cape Town City Council as councillors were to vote on whether or not Keizersgracht would get back...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

