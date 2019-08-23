Angola: AU Supports Angola's Peacemaking Initiative

22 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Addis — Ababa - The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) praised and supported the Angolan Government's initiative allowing the signing of the "Luanda Memorandum of Understanding" between the Presidents of Uganda Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda Paul Kagame.

As part of its agenda, the 871st Session of the PSC encouraged Angola to maintain momentum in its contribution to conflict resolution, both in the Great Lakes region in particular and in Africa in general.

The signing of this document, which resulted from the mediation by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, assisted by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, was also witnessed by the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Ngueso, as special guest, as President-in-Office of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL).

Under the agreement, Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame expressed their interest in intensifying cooperation to pacify and normalize relations between the two states.

During the presentation of the report on the Quadripartite Summit, the Angolan delegation recalled the statement by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, that "having had the courage and pragmatism to accept and sign the proposed and negotiated text, the two Heads of State have provided a great example of how on our continent all our differences, fears, disputes and conflicts can and should be resolved through dialogue. "

