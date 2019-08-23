Somalia: Mogadishu Gets New Mayor After Former Killed in Al-Shabaab Attack

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed Omar Mohamud Mohamed alias Filish as the new mayor of Mogadishu as well as the governor of Banadir region on Thursday.

President Farmajo called upon the new mayor to embark on the completion of pending projects initiated by the late mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman who was killed in an al-Shabaab attack in his office.

"Considering the need for a new mayor for the city and governor of Banadir region, I have appointed Omar Mohamud Mohamed (Filish) for the position." the letter from the presidential office said.