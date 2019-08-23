Zimbabwe: ZTA Fires Likukuma, Chidzidzi Takes Charge

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board has appointed Givemore Chidzidzi as the new acting chief executive pushing out Rita Likukuma back to her role as advisor.

Likukuma was controversially appointed as acting chief executive by former Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira following the retirement of former ZTA boss Karikoga Kaseke.

In a statement released Thursday, ZTA head of corporate affairs, Godfrey Koti said that the appointment is with immediate effect.

"Chidzidzi has been appointed as the organisation's acting chief executive with immediate effect. He takes over from Rita Likukuma , who was seconded by the board to temporarily take charge of the organisation's executive affairs after chief executive ,Dr Karikoga Kaseke fell ill," Koti said.

Meanwhile, Likukuma has reverted to her non- executive role in the authority's board after a six months stint on the post.

ZTA deputy board chairperson Precious Sibiya paid tribute to Likukuma for her time as chief executive officer.

"Since her secondment, Rita has played a critical role in the development and success of the organisation , and while we will miss her inspiring leadership we will continue to be valuable once again in the board," Sibiya said.

The developments shortly after former ZTA board chairperson Osborne Majuru resigned accusing Likukuma of circumventing the law in executing her duties.

Majuru accused Likukuma of bypassing the board and instead opting to report directly to then Minister Mupfumira.

The former board chairperson also challenged Likukuma's appointment arguing it was not approved by the board.