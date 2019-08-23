Seychelles: 2 of Seychelles' Football Clubs in Action This Weekend At Home

Two of Seychelles' football teams will play their return matches in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competition at home this weekend.

In the Total African champions league preliminary round, Praslin-based Cote d'Or club will face FC Fomboni from the Comoros on Friday at 4 p.m. at Stad Linite.

In the away match two weeks ago, Cote d'Or made a 2-2 draw against the Comorian side.

Coach James Barra told SNA on Wednesday that his team is gearing up for the game.

"Earlier this week, we started training to work on our game plan for Friday. We will be working on our attack and defence as there are some things we need to improve now that we know our opponent," said Barra.

The Praslin-based side is participating in the competition for the second time after qualifying in 2017. The team failed to progress to the next round after losing both home and away matches to St. George of Ethiopia on scores of 2-0 and 3-0.

Coach Barra is hoping that this time will be different.

"The match in Comoros went well and our players gave their best. We hope we do the same on Friday," he said.

Another local side in action on Sunday is St. Louis in the CAF confederation cup. In the away match, St. Louis lost 1-0 against TS Galaxy of South Africa.

Coach Michel Renaud told SNA that the match was difficult in view of the long journey the team had to make on the day before the game.

"We reached our destination very late on Saturday and we had to play on Sunday. My players tried to adjust and as best they could in the match," said Renaud.

He said that "a 1-0 score is not impossible for us to reverse when we play at home. Our objective on Sunday is to reverse the score. We will simply have to give more in the match and play to our maximum."

The match will take place at Stade Linite on Sunday at 4 p.m. local time.