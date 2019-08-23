Eritrea: National Festival 2019 Concludes

Asmara — The National Festival 2019 which has been under way since 16 August concluded yesterday, 23 August with great fervor.

The 7-day National Festival featured traditional villages depicting the cultures and traditions of the various ethnic groups in the country, cultural and music performance and competitions, innovation and talent show, photo, paintings and sculptures exhibition, folklore, display of products by various institutions, children's educational and entertaining programs, books display among others.

At the concluding ceremony held at the Expo compound detailed report and assessment on the overall activities conducted during the National Festival were presented and recommendations adopted.

According to report, the Central region received prize for being first in traditional dancing, musical performance as well as in construction of traditional houses; the Southern region stood first in exhibitions and traditional musical instrument, while the Anseba region in folklore. Certificate of recognition and awards were handed over to winners in various categories.