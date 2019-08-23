Zimbabwe: MDC Marondera MP Survives Gunfire

22 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

As the security situation in Zimbabwe continues to deteriorate, MDC Marondera Central MP Caston Mateu has claimed unknown people opened fire outside his home in the early hours of Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

The MDC has reported a crackdown on its members countrywide following an abortive attempt to launch countrywide protests aimed, among other reasons, at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa out of power, according to the party.

Authorities however issued prohibition orders on all the five planned demonstrations, leaving the MDC angry.

The ban has since been condemned by most western countries who argue it violates citizens' rights to petition government as enshrined in the country's Constitution.

In a statement Thursday, Mateu narrated the shock incident.

"Around 2:30am we heard loud gunshots and shortly afterwards we heard massive water pouring from our water tank.

"The gunshots continued for about 20 seconds with the magnitude suggesting that it was an automatic assault weapon used," the MDC lawmakers said.

Mateu said he suspected his attackers wanted to lure him outside the house so that they could get at him.

"We then heard a car speeding off from the scene. We later went out and realised that at least 30 shots had been fired with about 10 hitting the water tank.

"Shots were fired at my car which was parked inside. Other shots hit the house walls and some hit the gate," he said.

"We think that by first attacking the water tank they wanted us to come outside the house so they could shoot (at) us directly. Our saving grace was that the gates were locked and there was no way they could breach them."

The MDC argues President Emmerson Mnangagwa is out to decimate the opposition and the clampdown is part of his grand plan.

Mnangagwa has strangely remained mum on the reports of abductions except for ambiguous statements from senior officials in government targeted at specific cases.

Mateu said he was not going to be cowed into submission.

"I know this is the work of evil people who target politicians doing their job, which is to bring prosperity to Zimbabwe.

"I am not shaken by such cowardice. I rather feel sorry for those who are sent to do this. I will remain on the side of peace-loving Zimbabweans and I will not stop to hold this government to account," said Mateu.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.