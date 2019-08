Khartoum — The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has sent a congratulatory cable to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, on formation of the Sovereignty Council his the taking of oath as the council's chairman.

The Deputy Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Abdalla bin Hamad Al-Thani, has sent a similar congratulatory cable to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council.