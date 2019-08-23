Sudan: Sinari - Facilitation of Movement of Humanitarian Aid Organizations

22 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Mohamed Al-Sinari Mustafa, has announced more facilitation of the procedure for the movement of the organizations in context of the state's policy for free movement of the foreign humanitarian partners without exception and without reservations.

This came during his meeting, Thursday, with the directors of the United Nations agencies working in the humanitarian affairs in the country in the presence of the Steering Committee of foreign organizations.

He noted to the orientation of the humanitarian activities and programs to promote development and develop long-term plans and strategies.

On their part the representatives of the UN agencies and foreign organizations working in the country welcomed the trend and promised more coordination and interaction with HAC's plans and recommendations.

