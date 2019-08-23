Sudan: Al-Taayeshi Sworn-in Before Head of Sovereignty Council

Khartoum — Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi was sworn in before the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Thursday at the Republican Palace, in the presence of the Chief Justice, Judge. Abbas Ali Babiker, and Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability