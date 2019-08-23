Sudan: Dr. Hamdok Heads Meeting for Warding Off Impacts of Floods

22 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, chaired Thursday at the Council of Ministers a meeting of the committee for warding off the impacts of the heavy rainfall and floods, in presence of a representatives of concerned ministries and organs.

Dr. Hamdok has given a directive for increasing efforts and coordination between the concerned organs in the field of aid and relieving, calling for benefiting from rain water I the field of water harvest and enhancing the agricultural production.

The meeting has discussed a report on the rainy season situation in the current year and the ongoing endeavors to provide the required means for warding off the floods impacts the levels of the National Capital and the states.

