Sudan: Sovereign Council Deliberates On the Overall Situations in the Country

The Sovereign Council(SC) members deliberated in a meeting held at The Republican Palace Thursday on the overall situations in the country with special reference to the administrative and political vacuum that followed the down fall of the former regime.

The members also discussed the current economic deterioration in the country.

SC member Mehmed AL Hassan Othman AL Taayshi told reporters following the meeting that the members of the council have agreed to work together to achieve the goals of the" Revolution" such as political stability and the economic development.

AL Taayshi assured that the solving of war and peace issues would be as good approach for paving the way for a new development and renaissance.

As for solving administrative and economic corruption AL Taayshi highlighted that could not be achieved by good will only.

The solution to the problem he said required a deepest surgery in structure and the constitutional and administrative aspects.

He said that would ultimately lead to a radical solution for corruption issue.