Sudan: Hamdok Is Proper Personality - Abyei Council

Khartoum — Head of Coordinative Council for Dink Abyei Affairs, Chol Mowen, said Adel Allah Hamdok was a reasonable personality for the position of the Prime Minister.

He said that Hamdok was one of Sudan's citizens and deserved the position, particularly yhat his appointment was met with positive response amongst the revolutionists.

Mowen said in a statement to (SUNA) that he hopes Hamdok could choose a responsible and competent ministers.

He also hoped that the upcoming government will focus its efforts on providing services to the people and resolve their problems.