Sudan: Members of Sovereignty Council Deliberate About Situation in the Country

22 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Members of the Sovereignty Council Thursday deliberated at the Republican Palace on the situation in the country since the ousting of the former regime, the administrative and constitutional vacuum and the poor economic situations and the deteriorating living conditions.

In a press statement, the Sovereignty Council member, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said that the council members have pledged to work together for realizing the December Revolution goals for achieving political stability and economic development.

He pointed out that addressing the issues of war and peace is the right approach for comprehensive political settlement in the country and paving the way for a new path for development and progress.

Al-Taayeshi stressed that addressing the administrative and economic corruption suffered by the Sudan can not be done by good intentions alone, but needs deep surgeries in the constitutional, structural and administrative aspects that will lead to the eradication of corruption.

He added that the responsibility in the transitional period is a political, administrative and ethical one.

