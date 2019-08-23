Sudan: Al-Burhan Reaffirms Importance of Sudanese-Eritrean Relations

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has reaffirmed importance of the relations between Sudan and Eritrea.

This came when he received at the Republicanl Palace Thursday a visiting Eritrean delegation headed by Foreign Minister, Osman Salih.

The Eritrean delegation handed over a written message from President of Eritrea, Issaias Afwerk to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhani.

The Eritrean Foreign Minister said in a press statement after the meeting that the message was dealing with cementing the bilateral relations in ithe political, economic, social and cultural fields.

He indicated that the delegation extended congratulations to chairman of the Sovereign Council, stressing that the relations between Sudan and Eritrea are are based on partnership in all domains.

Salih underlined that the visits and contacts between the two countries will continue.