Sudan: Al-Burhan Reaffirms Importance of Sudanese-Eritrean Relations

22 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has reaffirmed importance of the relations between Sudan and Eritrea.

This came when he received at the Republicanl Palace Thursday a visiting Eritrean delegation headed by Foreign Minister, Osman Salih.

The Eritrean delegation handed over a written message from President of Eritrea, Issaias Afwerk to Lt. Gen. Al-Burhani.

The Eritrean Foreign Minister said in a press statement after the meeting that the message was dealing with cementing the bilateral relations in ithe political, economic, social and cultural fields.

He indicated that the delegation extended congratulations to chairman of the Sovereign Council, stressing that the relations between Sudan and Eritrea are are based on partnership in all domains.

Salih underlined that the visits and contacts between the two countries will continue.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.