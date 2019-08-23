Gambia: What Is Holding Up the Post Mortem of Ousman Darboe?

Foroyaa has reliably learnt that Ousman Darboe who died under suspicious circumstances which eventually gave rise to a national conflagration has still not received a fitting burial. His body is still at the mortuary waiting for post mortem.

The state cannot and must not violate the cultural norms of the people. Post mortem should be done in haste so that the body could be laid to rest. It is against the cultural norms of many Gambian communities to leave a dead body lying in the mortuary for weeks without burial. The state should seek assistance to get qualified personnel if it lacks experienced personnel to carry out the task.

Foroyaa will contact the relevant authorities to find out where the problem lies.