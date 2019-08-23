Gambia: Farmers in Lower Fulladu Express Disappointment in 2019 Cropping Season

21 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Junkung Bayo And Nelson Manneh

Farmers in the rural community of Lower Fulladu West in the Central River Region of the Gambia, have expressed disappointment with the 2019 cropping season.

The farmers lamented that they last received any significant rain in the area since June 18th, this year and that most of them have sown their crops since in the beginning of the first rains in June, and their crops germinated but did not receive any significant rainfall to assist their growth and they ended up wilting and dying by the scorching heat of the sun.

Pa Karamo Fatty a farmer in the area, said there are still a good number of farmers who have not yet sown their groundnut seeds because there is no rain; that they are afraid to sow their seeds only for the dry spell to continue.

Some other farmers were met selling their groundnut seeds at a weekly market called 'Lumo' in Brikama-Ba in order to buy rice for their families. They told this reporter that this year's cropping season has all the signs of failure and they risk losing their seeds by sowing them. "As farmers, this time of the cropping season should have seen us weeding our farms, but not to sow our seeds. Last year by this time, we were almost done with weeding our farms," he said.

Fatty said as farmers, they do not know what next to venture in for the rest of the season in order to make up for the current situation.

"We expect Government officers to visit the farming community and engage us in order to venture in the cultivation of other crops, before the end of the season," the farmers told this reporter.

Farmers could be seen looking worried in most of these communities.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.