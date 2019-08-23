Gambia: The Nation Gets New Defence Minister

President Adama Barrow has on Thursday appointed an ex-officer of The Gambia National Army as his defence minister.

A press release issued by the Presidency states: "Mr. Sheikh Omar Faye has been appointed as the Minister of Defence. Until his appointment, Mr Faye was Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

Mr Faye was part of one of the Gambian contingents that was deployed by Gambia in Liberia under ECOMOG to enforce peace in that country.

According to the media release, Ebrima M. Mballow has been relieved of his duties as the Minister of Interior and re-deployed to the Foreign Service.

The press release went on to add: "Mr. Yankuba Sonko replaces Honourable Mballow as the Minister of Interior. He has previously served as Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force."

According to the release, Ebrima O. Camara has also been relieved of his appointment as the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service and redeployed to the Foreign Service.

It concluded by stating Mr. Muhammed B.S. Jallow replaces Ebrima O. Camara as the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service. Until his appointment, Mr. Jallow was Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President.