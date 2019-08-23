Gambia: The Nation Gets New Defence Minister

22 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

President Adama Barrow has on Thursday appointed an ex-officer of The Gambia National Army as his defence minister.

A press release issued by the Presidency states: "Mr. Sheikh Omar Faye has been appointed as the Minister of Defence. Until his appointment, Mr Faye was Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia."

Mr Faye was part of one of the Gambian contingents that was deployed by Gambia in Liberia under ECOMOG to enforce peace in that country.

According to the media release, Ebrima M. Mballow has been relieved of his duties as the Minister of Interior and re-deployed to the Foreign Service.

The press release went on to add: "Mr. Yankuba Sonko replaces Honourable Mballow as the Minister of Interior. He has previously served as Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force."

According to the release, Ebrima O. Camara has also been relieved of his appointment as the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service and redeployed to the Foreign Service.

It concluded by stating Mr. Muhammed B.S. Jallow replaces Ebrima O. Camara as the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service. Until his appointment, Mr. Jallow was Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.