Gambia: EFSTH Gets New Medical Equipment Worth D26 Million

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital over the weekend received new brand sophisticated medical equipment worth D26 Million.

The items were presented by K.P.I. Health care, a private American company to EFSTH through the Minister of Health and Social welfare.

The K.P.I. Company was the main supplier for the procurement of these items for the hospital through a bidding that KPI won to procure these medical items on behalf of the hospital.

The presentation was attended by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Director of Health Promotion and Education Unit, Board members and senior management of the hospital.

Speaking at the presentation Dr. Adama Sallah, Board chairman EFSTH, said the move was in response to the concerns raised by the hospital for the provision of such equipment for the smooth functioning of the hospital.

He hailed President Adama Barrow for his swift approval of the fund for the procurement of this needed medical equipment.

According to Dr. Sallah, this is the first consignment worth D26M that has been received from the supplier company, while the second consignment is also underway.

Dr. Sallah explained that to procure these items was not easy, but with team spirit and working together with the supplier company, their dream became a reality.

He said: "We are very grateful to President Adama Barrow for supporting the hospital to ensure that patients' concerns are addressed".

He also used the opportunity to urge the staff and management of the hospital to take great care of these items so that they can have long life span.

He added that the lack of this equipment was a cause for concern, while assuring that the Hospital management will continue the strive to ensure that the needs and aspirations of the patients are addressed.

In receiving the items, Minister of Health and Social Welfare Dr Amadou Samateh, noted that the equipment will ensure effective service delivery at the Hospital.

He went on to say that it was a concern that much needed lifesaving equipment was not available at the hospital during his time at the hospital. He added that they inherited serious difficulties at the hospital, where most of the medical equipment were lacking at the hospital. He thus thanked Barrow for the gesture which he said, will boost the health sector of the country.

He also acknowledged the effort of the supplier company for the tireless effort in ensuring that these medical items were achieved and delivered to the management of EFSTH.

Other speakers include Professor Ousman Nyan deputy chairman designated Chief Medical Director and Yaya Ceesay representative of the supplier company in the Gambia.The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Charles Roberts deputy CMD.