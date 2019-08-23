Sudan: 67 North Darfur Farmers Dodge Heavy Gunfire

North Darfur — A group of at least 67 North Darfur farmers came under heavy fire from unidentified gunmen in the area of Abu Delek in North Darfur on Tuesday. Surprisingly, no injuries were reported.

One of the farmers told Radio Dabanga that about 67 people left Zamzam camp for the displaced near the North Darfur capital El Fasher to go to Abu Delek to cultivate their land on Tuesday.

"Policemen prevented us from cultivating our land and asked us to return to where we came from, but we refused. The chief executive of Kalimendo locality came to us and told us that we should return, based on higher instructions. Half an hour after he left, we were attacked by a group of gunmen. They shot at us from all directions. Fortunately, no one was hurt."

He said the farmers sent a delegation to El Fasher on Wednesday morning to inform the authorities of the incident and ask for protection when they cultivate their land.

Central Darfur

In Central Darfur, 22-year-old farmer Badreldin Arbab was killed and Amer Abdallah was wounded in an attack by herdsmen on displaced farmers, another farmer who witnessed the attack told Radio Dabanga. They were attacked while returning from farming in Turmo to Turr camp for the displaced in Central Darfur on Tuesday. The two victims were taken to Nierteti Hospital, where Arbab died on Wednesday morning. The attackers also stole their mobile telephones.

Nyala

Lt Mohamed Makin, an officer of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Intelligence department, announced that three men have been arrested on suspicion of "assuming the status of RSF soldiers and intimidating and robbing people in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, at night." They were also dealing drugs".

Lt Makin alleges that the suspects were held while plundering a house in Nyala wearing RSF uniforms.

