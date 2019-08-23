Sudan Floods - Three Drown in South Darfur, Homes Devastated in White Nile

22 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Otash Camp / White Nile — An 18-month-old infant, an 11-year-old girl, and a 60-year-old woman drowned in Otash camp for the displaced near Nyala in South Darfur. They were washed away by floods that swept through the camp, one of the sheikhs of Otash told Radio Dabanga.

More than 200 houses and latrines were destroyed as well.

The sheikh appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide plastic sheets and food for the affected people, who are still living in the open without shelter.

White Nile state

In White Nile state, torrential rains and floods in Umramta and El Salam localities caused the collapse of more than 60,000 homes.

The heavy floods prevented the arrival of support and shelter as many roads in the localities were completely covered in water. The authorities have sent three flights to El Shigeig in Umramta locality in order to rescue affected people.

In North Kordofan, 12 villages in Jabra locality and another in El Rahad locality were affected by floods and rains.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved.

