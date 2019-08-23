Sudan: Protestors Demand Retribution for Slain Teacher As Trial Begins

22 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — The Central Omdurman Court held the first session of the trial of the alleged killers of Ahmed El Kheir on Wednesday, while hundreds gathered in front of the court demanding retribution for his death.

It is alleged that teacher El Kheir was killed, reportedly under torture, by members of the security apparatus in Khashm El Girba after his arrest in January. His death on February 2 led to massive demonstrations.

Brother

Saad El Kheir, brother of the teacher, said that 41 defendants in the case were still free despite being accused of premeditated murder, including officers with the rank of captain and lieutenant.

He explained that the hearing was procedural, with the aim of acquainting the judge with the indictment and the defence. Hearings will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. He stated that the judge rejected the request of the defence to allow filming, access to the media, and holding hearings from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Uncle

The uncle of Ahmed El Kheir said that only 10 relatives of the murdered teacher were allowed at the trial, while members of the security service were massively present. He called on all families of people killed during the uprising to attend the next session.

Hundreds of protesters in front of the Omdurman Court chanted slogans, and raised pictures of Ahmed El Kheir and banners demanding retribution for the martyrs killed.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

