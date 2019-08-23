Somalia: UN Envoy Lauds Reconciliation Efforts in Galmudug

The UN secretary-general's special representative for Somalia, James Swan, has praised the reconciliation efforts in the Galmudug regional state, describing it as a positive step forward.

James Swan called the members of the Galmudug administration and the Federal Government of Somalia to reach a genuine agreement that could end all the problems of the Galmudug administration.

Swan also noted that the UN was supporting the conduct of fair elections in the Galmudug constituencies once the Galmudug reconciliation conference ends.

"We are closely observing the elections of the Federal Member States and delighted with the progress in Galmudug as we also encourage the federal government and the reconciliation commission for their tireless efforts, "said James Swan.