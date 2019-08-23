Sudanese Urgent Issues in Lebanon Discussed

22 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ambassador to Lebanon Ali AL Sadig revealed a number of urgent issues facing the Sudanese community in Lebanon.

These issues were related to issuance of official documents and the illegal immigration via closer outlets particularly female migrants.

The issues were deliberated Thursday in a meeting held between the ambassador and Secretary General of Sudanese Working Abroad Authority, Isam Awad Mutwali.

The illegal immigration resulted in not worthy human dignity particularly for the Sudanese woman, as the ambassador told the meeting.

Meanwhile the ambassador requested The Sudanese Working Abroad Authority and other concern departments to interfere and solve these issues, SUNA learnt.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

