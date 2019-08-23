Sudan: Security Council Welcomes Naming of Sovereignty Council Members and Prime Minister

Khartoum — The UN Security Council has welcomed the signing of the Sudanese parties to the constitutional declaration and the naming of the Sovereignty Council members and the Prime Minister as steps towards the establishment of a civilian government in the country.

In a press release, the Security Council commended the agreement signed on August 17, 2019 between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council on establishment of the new transitional government led by civilian and transitional institutions, and the subsequent naming of the Prime Minister and the Sovereign Council members on August 21, 2019, describing these measures as "important steps to achieve Peace and Security for the People of Sudan".

The Security Council expressed its appreciation of the commitment of the Sudanese to realize peaceful transition and welcomed the commitment of the transitional government to ensure the effective implementation of the transitional agreements signed between the Sudanese parties.

The Security Council also praised the vital role played by the mediation team of the African Union and Ethiopia and the support provided by IGAD in the negotiation process, along with the United Nations, the Arab League and other international community organizations.

The Security Council has welcomed the commitment of the Sudanese parties to respect human rights and the fundamental freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, religion and belief, besides the commitment of the parties to accountability and justice, commending Sudan commitment to the establishment of an independent national commission to investigate the violence acts committed on June 3, 2019 and other incidents on human rights violations.

The Security Council further welcomed the commitment included in the agreements to achieve a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in the Sudan through radical addressing to the causes of conflict and the impacts of war.

The Security Council has pointed to the important roles played by women and youth in achieving a peaceful transition in Sudan, calling for the full and effective participation of women, youths and marginalized and rural communities in all activities.

The UN Security General stressed the need for speedy resumption of negotiations for achieving peaceful solutions in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, and encouraged all parties to participate constructively and effectively and without preconditions in these negotiations.

It also called for full protection of the civilians and easing arrival of humanitarian aid safely and without obstacles to the conflict areas in Sudan.

The Security Council has affirmed its strong commitment to support the unity of the Republic of Sudan and its sovereignty and independence and the integrity of its lands.