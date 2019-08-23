Sudan: Qatari Prime Minister Congratulates Dr. Hamdok

Khartoum — The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdalla bin Naser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, has sent a congratulatory cable to the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, on his taking to oath as the Prime Minister.
