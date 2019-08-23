Sudan: Troika Congratulates Hamdouk On His Appointment As Prime Minister

Troika countries (United Kingdom, United States and Norway) on Thursday, congratulated Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk on his appointment as Prime Minister by the Sovereign Council and welcomed his extensive professional experience and welcomed the formation of a civilian-led government.

Troika in statement issued, Thursday, hoped and looked forward to working with the new Sudanese institutions.

"This historic moment has a unique opportunity for peace within its borders, a constitution that guarantees the protection of human rights, empowers all Sudanese, including women and youth, and establishes the infrastructure for free and fair elections," the statement indicated.

The statenment declared continued support for the civilian-led transitional government in Sudan to complete investigations into those responsible responsible for the violence against peaceful demonstrators.

"The appointment of a civilian-led government is an opportunity to rebuild a stable economy and create a government that respects human rights and personal freedoms" the statement said.