Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Thursday met at the Republican Palace with the undersecretaries of ministries in presence of the member of the Sovereignty Council, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir.

The meeting has tackled the challenges facing the country and the necessity of work to surpass these challenges.

Dr. Hamdok has thanked the undersecretaries for their efforts during their assignment.

The meeting is due to be resumed next Sunday.